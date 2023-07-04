Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 273 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Global Assets Advisory LLC reduced its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.40.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,678. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $217.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.84. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $69,578.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,952.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $69,578.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,952.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $101,293.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,045.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,443 shares of company stock worth $4,778,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.