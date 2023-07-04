Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes $264,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 83,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,755,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,903,734. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

