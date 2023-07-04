Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 169.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.35. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 1.28. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $41.64.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

