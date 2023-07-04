Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Short Interest Up 54.0% in June

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the May 31st total of 688,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a $2.85 target price on Gold Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Gold Royalty from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Gold Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.85 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Gold Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.37.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Gold Royalty Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Gold Royalty stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.82. 243,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,645. Gold Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $262.77 million, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Gold Royalty Announces Dividend

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GROY. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Gold Royalty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,241,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Gold Royalty by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.