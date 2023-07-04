Graco (NYSE:GGG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

GGG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.33.

Graco Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $85.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.14. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,864.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,864.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,802 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 19.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

