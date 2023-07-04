Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Invests $260,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,449,000 after acquiring an additional 479,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,817,000 after acquiring an additional 526,492 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23,359.0% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,395,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,443,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $407.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $408.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.55. The firm has a market cap of $309.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
