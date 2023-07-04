Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Short Interest Update

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,500 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the May 31st total of 189,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 173,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

GRNT stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,636. Granite Ridge Resources has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $91.31 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Granite Ridge Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

In related news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,779.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 13,766 shares of company stock valued at $79,167 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

