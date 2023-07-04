Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Stock Performance

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund stock traded up 0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 8.30. The company had a trading volume of 155,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,322. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a fifty-two week low of 3.75 and a fifty-two week high of 10.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of 6.23.

