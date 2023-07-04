Grenke (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Grenke (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Grenke from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
Grenke Trading Up 23.9 %
OTCMKTS GKSGF opened at 35.00 on Friday. Grenke has a twelve month low of 21.56 and a twelve month high of 35.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 29.48.
About Grenke
Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.
