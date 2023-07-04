Grin Price Hits $0.0374 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. In the last week, Grin has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $489,525.33 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,033.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.37 or 0.00349190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $282.20 or 0.00909356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012698 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.88 or 0.00544175 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00064404 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00144288 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.