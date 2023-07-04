Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,148,900 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the May 31st total of 14,028,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,248.2 days.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa stock remained flat at C$2.47 during trading on Tuesday. 150,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,450. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.05. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 1-year low of C$1.00 and a 1-year high of C$2.47.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.

