G&S Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,075 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zillow Group Stock Performance

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,317.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $491,928.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,192.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,776 shares of company stock worth $2,452,694. 17.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZG opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average is $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -85.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $51.94.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.