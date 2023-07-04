G&S Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,133 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.8% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.15 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $75.73 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.76 and a 200-day moving average of $103.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

