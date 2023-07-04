G&S Capital LLC Has $482,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.57.

Shares of ECL opened at $186.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.57. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $187.73.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

