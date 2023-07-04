G&S Capital LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000. General Dynamics comprises about 1.2% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $215.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.79 and its 200-day moving average is $225.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

