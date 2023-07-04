G&S Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,539 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after buying an additional 5,321,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,106 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,156,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,252,000 after purchasing an additional 657,257 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 643,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 427,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,826,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.