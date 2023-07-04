G&S Capital LLC Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

G&S Capital LLC decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,521 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

Insider Activity

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $114.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.