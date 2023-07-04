G&S Capital LLC Sells 89 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

G&S Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,978,986 shares of company stock valued at $660,057,057 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $326.28 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.17. The stock has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

