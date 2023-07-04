GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) Short Interest Update

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,600 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the May 31st total of 133,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTBP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $730,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the third quarter worth $58,000. 13.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT Biopharma Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of GT Biopharma stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 403,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,783. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. GT Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GT Biopharma ( NASDAQ:GTBP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that GT Biopharma will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTBP shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

