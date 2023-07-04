Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,123,800 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the May 31st total of 2,671,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,291.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hammerson from GBX 18 ($0.23) to GBX 25 ($0.32) in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised Hammerson from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Hammerson Stock Performance

Shares of HMSNF stock remained flat at $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.37.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, operator and developer of sustainable prime urban real estate. We create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around thriving cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come.

