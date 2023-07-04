Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.85

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.
Harbour Energy Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39.
About Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
