Head-To-Head Analysis: Relx (NYSE:RELX) vs. Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY)

Capita and Relx are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Capita has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relx has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Capita alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Capita and Relx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capita 0 1 1 0 2.50 Relx 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Capita presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,084.71%. Relx has a consensus price target of $2,717.14, indicating a potential upside of 8,113.85%. Given Relx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Relx is more favorable than Capita.

This table compares Capita and Relx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capita $4.38 billion 0.15 $308.98 million N/A N/A Relx $10.58 billion 5.94 $2.02 billion N/A N/A

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than Capita.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Relx shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Relx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Capita and Relx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capita N/A N/A N/A Relx N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Relx beats Capita on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capita

(Free Report)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration. It also provides customer experience transformation, contact management, collection, complaint handling, customer experience system and software, acquisition and retention, and data and analytics. In addition, the company offers capita licensing and support, support, digital policing, and engineering practice; education service and local education authority software; various solutions that help businesses create connected experiences that deliver right message across organisations, customers, and suppliers; solutions for central and local government services; corporate learning and capita apprenticeship solutions; and employer branding and marketing, flexible workforce solutions, agile resourcing solutions, executive and specialist recruitment, background checking and vetting, and digital HR management and transformation solutions. Further, it provides pension administration and software, pensions consulting, and data, insights, and remediation solutions; automation, critical communication systems, finance and payment software, local education authority software, management information systems, and workforce management software solutions; cloud, cyber security, digital connectivity, IT services, robotic process automation, and workplace IT. and actuarial, defence, financial, healthcare, housing, legal, public safety, utility, and welfare and employability services. The company was formerly known as The Capita Group plc and changed its name to Capita plc in January 2012. Capita plc was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare. The Legal segment provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers in decision-making, as well as increases the productivity. The Exhibitions segment is involved in the business that combines face-to-face with data and digital tools to help customers learn about markets, source products, and complete transactions. The company was formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC and changed its name to RELX PLC in July 2015. RELX PLC was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

