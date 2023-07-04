Head-To-Head Analysis: Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) and ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF)

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) and ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Synaptics and ams-OSRAM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics 0 3 7 0 2.70 ams-OSRAM 0 2 0 0 2.00

Synaptics currently has a consensus target price of $124.55, suggesting a potential upside of 43.37%. ams-OSRAM has a consensus target price of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 38.47%. Given Synaptics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synaptics is more favorable than ams-OSRAM.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

89.2% of Synaptics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of ams-OSRAM shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Synaptics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Synaptics and ams-OSRAM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics $1.60 billion 2.14 $257.50 million $4.44 19.57 ams-OSRAM N/A N/A N/A $1.30 5.74

Synaptics has higher revenue and earnings than ams-OSRAM. ams-OSRAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synaptics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Synaptics and ams-OSRAM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics 11.21% 27.01% 12.66% ams-OSRAM N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Synaptics beats ams-OSRAM on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions. It also provides Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications; TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design; and ForcePad. In addition, the company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on smartphones and tablets; and TouchView products, a touch controller and display driver integration product. Further, it provides TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; ultra-low power edge artificial intelligence platform for battery powered wireless devices; wireless connectivity solutions comprising Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, global positioning system, global navigation satellite system, and ULE; and voice over IP and digital enhanced cordless telecommunications solutions. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers to mobile and PC OEMs; IoT OEMs; and automotive and consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management, and wireless solutions. It operates through the Semiconductors and Lamps and Systems. The Semiconductors segment provides LED lighting for a wide range of exterior and interior lighting applications. The Lamps and Systems consists of automotive lamps and illumination products including traditional automotive lighting technologies. The company was founded in August 1981 and is headquartered in Premstaetten, Austria.

