Hedera (HBAR) Price Tops $0.0502 on Top Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and approximately $24.83 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00042508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00031961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00014430 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,249,146,929 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,249,146,928.844124 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05102589 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $18,890,913.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

