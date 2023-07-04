Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT – Free Report) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 160.80 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 159.50 ($2.02). Approximately 79,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 207,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158 ($2.01).
Henderson European Focus Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 156.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 155.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £339.37 million, a P/E ratio of -725.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72.
Henderson European Focus Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Henderson European Focus Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,818.18%.
About Henderson European Focus Trust
Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
