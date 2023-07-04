Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 825,200 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $1,249,317.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Herc by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Herc by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Herc by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Herc Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of Herc stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.07. 143,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,626. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.85. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $86.54 and a fifty-two week high of $162.46.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.30 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 32.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Herc will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

