High Note Wealth LLC Buys 372 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $215.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,710. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.46. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

