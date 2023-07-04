High Note Wealth LLC Invests $207,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,286,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,075,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.98. 556,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,746. The firm has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.65.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

