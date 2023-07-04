High Note Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

High Note Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 31,235 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 35.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

In other news, insider Peter Hayes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

NYSE MQT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 28,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,050. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

