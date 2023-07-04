HighMark Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 650 The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 19.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,570,000 after acquiring an additional 57,713 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $1,385,530.83. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 939,178 shares in the company, valued at $89,231,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $1,385,530.83. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 939,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,231,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $3,532,871.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $22,203,931.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,731 shares of company stock worth $10,291,578 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $93.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.16. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $102.26.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $886.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

