HighMark Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.6% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 110,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.89% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $12.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.12 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 65.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David R.W. Jayne sold 8,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $98,333.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

