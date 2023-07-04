HighMark Wealth Management LLC Invests $72,000 in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,068 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,961 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after buying an additional 374,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,756,000 after purchasing an additional 40,838 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in BlackLine by 275.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after buying an additional 524,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 666,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Stock Performance

BlackLine stock opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -107.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.88. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $77.90.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.91 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $277,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at $11,055,126.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $277,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,055,126.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,955 shares of company stock worth $381,262. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BL. Truist Financial lowered their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Articles

