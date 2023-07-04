HighMark Wealth Management LLC Makes New $144,000 Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 751 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,659,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 395,317.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 569,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 569,257 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,612,000 after acquiring an additional 346,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,284,000 after acquiring an additional 286,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK opened at $222.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $228.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,281 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,509. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Profile



Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

