HighMark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 52,000 Shares of Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Free Report) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Societal CDMO worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Societal CDMO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Societal CDMO during the third quarter worth $188,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Societal CDMO in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Societal CDMO by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Societal CDMO during the 3rd quarter worth about $645,000. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Societal CDMO in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Societal CDMO Stock Performance

In other Societal CDMO news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 370,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,476,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SCTL opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Societal CDMO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $93.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 million. Societal CDMO had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Societal CDMO, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Societal CDMO Company Profile

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

Featured Stories

