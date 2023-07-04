HighMark Wealth Management LLC Takes $125,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 76.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total value of $78,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,146.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total value of $78,138.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,146.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,641 shares of company stock worth $6,026,305 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Price Performance
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.
About S&P Global
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
