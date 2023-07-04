HighMark Wealth Management LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 103,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,106,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 53,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.30.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL stock opened at $208.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.22 and a 1 year high of $262.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

