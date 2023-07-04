HighTower Trust Company N.A. Decreases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays increased their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.86.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $195.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.43. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

