HighTower Trust Company N.A. Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 1.2% of HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $178,964,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $132,660,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:APD opened at $297.07 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.36.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.