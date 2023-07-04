HighTower Trust Company N.A. Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,088,000 after purchasing an additional 255,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $183.56 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.08 and a 200-day moving average of $180.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.