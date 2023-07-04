HighTower Trust Company N.A. Has $267,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $187.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.