HighTower Trust Company N.A. Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $460.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $437.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $469.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $435.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.02.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,040,668 shares of company stock valued at $449,053,086 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

