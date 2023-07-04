HighTower Trust Company N.A. Increases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,676 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.