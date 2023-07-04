HighTower Trust Company N.A. Increases Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after buying an additional 1,521,409 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 993,494 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $58,079,659.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 213,872,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,010,377.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

