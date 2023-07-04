HighTower Trust Company N.A. Purchases Shares of 13,146 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,888 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

