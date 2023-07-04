HighTower Trust Company N.A. Sells 135 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for approximately 1.7% of HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $17,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,878,576,000 after acquiring an additional 581,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after purchasing an additional 509,348 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after purchasing an additional 66,646 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,355,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BX opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 115.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.31.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and have sold 3,345,100 shares valued at $36,042,983. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

