HighTower Trust Company N.A. Sells 3,529 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 44,331.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 717,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 715,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $451.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $436.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.15. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

