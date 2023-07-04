HighTower Trust Company N.A. Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 6.9% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 46,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 22,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 17.0% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.1 %

Ecolab stock opened at $186.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.57.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

