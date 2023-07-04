Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) Short Interest Down 22.6% in June

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hitek Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hitek Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Hitek Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hitek Global Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of HKIT stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 50,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,369. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hitek Global has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.46.

About Hitek Global

Hitek Global Inc provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions to small and medium businesses in various industry sectors in China. It offers anti-counterfeiting tax control system (ACTCS) tax devices, including golden tax disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and sells software and hardware to large businesses, such as laptops, printers, desktop computers, and related accessories, as well as Internet servers, cameras, and monitors.

