HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NYSE:HIVE) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NYSE:HIVE – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

