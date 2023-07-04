HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HLTRF shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

HLS Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HLTRF stock remained flat at $4.75 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $10.15.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Articles

